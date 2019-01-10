Japanese Canadian internment: 40,000 pages and 180 photos digitized by the DigiLab

By Karine Gélinas

The DigiLab has hosted over forty projects since its launch in 2017, and two of those were carried out by Landscapes of Injustice. Landscapes of Injustice is a seven-year humanities project led by the University of Victoria to research and make known the history of the dispossession and deportation of Japanese-Canadians in 1942.

In total, over 40,000 pages of textual material and a little more than 180 photos were digitized by the two researchers with Landscapes of Injustice. Some of the documents are now available online for all to consult. Below is a sample of material now accessible.

Photographs relating to Japanese Canadian internment

To see all the photos that were digitized, you can search for “Photographs relating to Japanese-Canadian internment” in our Collection Search tool.

Textual documents

Case files

Interested in the DigiLab?

If you have an idea for a project, please email the DigiLab with an overview of your project, the complete reference of the material you would like to digitize, and any extra information you know about the collection. Material must be free from restrictions and copyright.

After we verify the condition of the material to ensure it can be digitized safely, we will plan time for you in the DigiLab. We will provide training on handling the material and using the equipment, and you will be able to digitize and capture simple metadata.

We hope to hear from you soon!

Karine Gélinas is a project manager in the Public Services Branch at Library and Archives Canada.