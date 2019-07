Amateur photographer Judith-Pauline White (née Hunter) was an Inuk woman born in 1905 in Hebron, Newfoundland (now Newfoundland and Labrador), about 200 kilometres north of Nain in Labrador. White’s photographs feature both Innu and Inuit, and are a visual documentary of life in Labrador from the 1920s to the 1950s.

