By Margaret Ashburner
Comedic sketches and songs were popular among Canadian consumers during the 20s and 30s. Several labels released such recordings. This collection features several popular Canadian comedians.
- Cécile et Collin, Juliette Béliveau and Eugène Daignault; AMICUS 31393565
- Les quintuplettes, Juliette Béliveau, Hervey Germain and Paul Foucreau (piano). Herbert Samuel Berliner, composer (Herbert Samuel Berliner, founder of the Compo Co. Limited in 1918); AMICUS 31394366
- J’ai sauvé mon innocence, comedic sketches interpreted by J.H. Germain and Pic Pic, Mde. Beliveau and M. Germain; AMICUS 31397161
- Some jasette, Fannie Tremblay and J.R. Tremblay; AMICUS 31393410
- Discours electoral, Elzéar Hamel, comedic dialogues; AMICUS 32338313
Featured performers
Juliette Béliveau
Busy as a performer from the early age of 10, Béliveau specialized in comedy acts on stage, in recordings, and eventually on television.
Fannie Tremblay
Like Béliveau, Fannie Tremblay was well known for her comedy acts. She can be heard in this recording with her husband, Joseph Robert Tremblay.
Fannie Tremblay and Juliette Béliveau also performed together in France at the National Theatre.
Margaret Ashburner is the Special Collections Librarian of the retrospective music collection at Library and Archives Canada.