New additions to the Virtual Gramophone – Comedy

Posted on by

By Margaret Ashburner

Comedic sketches and songs were popular among Canadian consumers during the 20s and 30s. Several labels released such recordings. This collection features several popular Canadian comedians.

Featured performers

Juliette Béliveau

A black-and-white photograph of a young woman.

Juliette Béliveau. Source: Denyse Martineau, Montreal, Les editions de l’Homme, 1970.

Busy as a performer from the early age of 10, Béliveau specialized in comedy acts on stage, in recordings, and eventually on television.

Fannie Tremblay

A black-and-white photograph of a young woman wearing a very large hat.

Fannie Tremblay. Source: Montréal qui chante; Montreal, Guénette and Senécal (etc.), ISSN 0702-102X.

Like Béliveau, Fannie Tremblay was well known for her comedy acts. She can be heard in this recording with her husband, Joseph Robert Tremblay.

Fannie Tremblay and Juliette Béliveau also performed together in France at the National Theatre.

Margaret Ashburner is the Special Collections Librarian of the retrospective music collection at Library and Archives Canada.

