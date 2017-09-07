Library and Archives Canada releases its latest podcast episode, “50 Years of Expo 67”

Colour poster promoting Expo 67 with a photo of a young woman with a camera with a row of Canadian flags and a futuristic building in the background.The 1967 Universal and International Exhibition, better known as Expo 67, was the highlight of Canada’s centennial celebrations. It was held in Montréal from April to October 1967, and was considered the most successful world’s fair of the 20th century. Library and Archives Canada (LAC) has maintained the majority of the Expo 67 records for the last 40 years. In this episode, we talk with Margaret Dixon, senior project archivist at LAC, about the legacy of Expo and the work that has gone into archiving these documents.

To view images associated with this podcast, here’s a direct link to our Flickr album.

For more information, please contact us at bac.balados-podcasts.lac@canada.ca.

