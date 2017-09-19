Images of streetcars now on Flickr

Streetcars, also called trams, trolleys or street railways, were initially pulled by horses in Canadian cities. Montréal and Toronto were the first urban areas to use streetcars (sleighs in the wintertime). Other cities, such as Hamilton, Winnipeg, Halifax and Saint John, followed suit in using horse-drawn streetcars for urban transportation. The development of electric-powered machinery revolutionized the streetcar, as rails with simple guidance mechanisms enabled electric-powered streetcars to traverse cities quickly and efficiently. The rails were then extended to link nearby municipalities. This simple technology affected Canadian electric-power infrastructure, transportation and the growth patterns of our cities. Electric rail has seen a resurgence recently as light-rail transit.

A black-and-white photograph of a horse-drawn streetcar. The rails are located in the centre of the road that has three-story buildings on either side of it.

Horse-drawn streetcar, St. John Street, Québec, Quebec (MIKAN 3280834)

A black-and-white photograph of an open-aired streetcar. There are conductors located at the front and back of the car that has three male passengers sitting, and a boy standing on the sideboard.

St. Catharines open car No. 8, Ontario (MIKAN 3614885)

A black-and-white photograph of a lineup of women and men at a pickup location waiting to board an enclosed streetcar.

Group of people waiting to enter a streetcar, Winnipeg, Manitoba (MIKAN 4328408)

