New additions to the Virtual Gramophone – Henry Burr

By Margaret Ashburner

A prolific recording artist, Henry Burr is estimated to have performed in over 12,000 recordings over the course of his life. His given name was Harry McClaskey, but he recorded under a wide variety of pseudonyms, the most well known being Henry Burr. Burr regularly performed not only tenor solos, but also in duets, quartets and other ensembles. He often performed alongside Albert Campbell.

Margaret Ashburner is the Special Collections Librarian of the retrospective music collection at Library and Archives Canada