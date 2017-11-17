New additions to the Virtual Gramophone – Henry Burr

By Margaret Ashburner
A prolific recording artist, Henry Burr is estimated to have performed in over 12,000 recordings over the course of his life. His given name was Harry McClaskey, but he recorded under a wide variety of pseudonyms, the most well known being Henry Burr. Burr regularly performed not only tenor solos, but also in duets, quartets and other ensembles. He often performed alongside Albert Campbell.
- Joan of Arc; Henry Burr, tenor; AMICUS No. 31385801
- Hello Central, Give Me No-Man’s Land; Henry Burr, tenor; AMICUS 34482268
- My Heart’s Tonight in Old New Hampshire; Henry Burr and Albert Campbell, tenor duet with orchestra; AMICUS 42041058
- Off with the Old Love, On with the New; Henry Burr and Albert Campbell, tenor duet with orchestra; AMICUS 31390866
- Diane of the Green Van; Henry Burr and Albert Campbell, tenor duet with orchestra; AMICUS 31390937
- Somebody Else is Crazy ‘Bout Me But I Want You; Henry Burr, tenor, and Edgar Stoddard, baritone, with orchestra accompaniment; AMICUS 31386855
Margaret Ashburner is the Special Collections Librarian of the retrospective music collection at Library and Archives Canada