Library and Archives Canada, in collaboration with SSHRC, is releasing its latest podcast episode, Canada 150: Reflect and Reimagine

Colour image of white maple leaf on red background with arrows pointing to the right.As Canada marks its 150th year as a nation, we look back on our past with immense pride, but also with a critical eye.

In this episode, Canada 150: Reflect and Reimagine, we teamed up with the Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council (SSHRC) to talk about the future of Canada and look at the ways in which examining our history can help to inform decisions about the future. Join us as we speak with Dr. Chad Gaffield, renowned historian and former president of SSHRC, and connect with a number of SSHRC-funded scholars and researchers from across the country to discuss their visions of Canada’s future.

