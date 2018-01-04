New additions to the Virtual Gramophone – Roméo Beaudry

By Margaret Ashburner

Roméo Beaudry was a key figure in the emerging gramophone music scene in Canada. He founded Starr Phonograph of Quebec and specialized in producing gramophone discs for the francophone market. In addition to this, Beaudry was a busy composer and translator. He wrote many unique and popular songs as well as adapting American songs to French. This selection of newly digitized 78’s provides examples of Beaudry’s extensive work as both a translator and a composer.

Margaret Ashburner is the Special Collections Librarian of the retrospective music collection at Library and Archives Canada