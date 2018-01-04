New additions to the Virtual Gramophone – Roméo Beaudry

By Margaret Ashburner
Roméo Beaudry was a key figure in the emerging gramophone music scene in Canada. He founded Starr Phonograph of Quebec and specialized in producing gramophone discs for the francophone market. In addition to this, Beaudry was a busy composer and translator. He wrote many unique and popular songs as well as adapting American songs to French. This selection of newly digitized 78’s provides examples of Beaudry’s extensive work as both a translator and a composer.
- Je baise votre main, madame; Léo Brunet, with violin, saxophone and piano. Ralph Erwin, composer, and translated by Romeo Beaudry; AMICUS 31393778
- Qui c’qu’en veut? sur l’air de “Am I blue?” Juliette Béliveau, song with speaking, with violin and piano; Harry Akst, composer, and translated by Romeo Beaudry; AMICUS 31393898
- Dans un beau rêve bleu; C. E. Brodeur, baritone; translated by Romeo Beaudry; AMICUS 3139819
- Je te tiens dans mes bras; Jean Cartier, baritone. Harry Tierney, composer, and translated by Romeo Beaudry; AMICUS 31393705
- Rio Rita; Jean Cartier, baritone. Harry Tierney, composer, and translated by Romeo Beaudry; AMICUS 31393708
- My dear; Albert Marier, baritone; Joe Sanders, composer, Gus Kahn, composer, and translated by Romeo Beaudry; AMICUS 31393657
- Au pays des rêves d’or; Albert Marier, Nathaniel Shilkret, composer, and translated by Romeo Beaudry; AMICUS 31393981
- Un peu de pluie; Albert Marier, John Schwartz, composer, and translated by Romeo Beaudry; AMICUS 31394126
- Je m’ennuie loin de toi; Albert Marier, Romeo Beaudry, composer; AMICUS 31394237
- Pour la dernière fois : sur l’air de “Just once again”; Odilon Rochon, baritone, and translated by Romeo Beaudry; AMICUS 31398606
- On a des navots Léo Le Sieur, performing comedic song with piano. Romeo Beaudry, composer; AMICUS 31393765
Margaret Ashburner is the Special Collections Librarian of the retrospective music collection at Library and Archives Canada