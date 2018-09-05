Images of Dinner now on Flickr

Two women preparing dinner in their first home, St. Jean Baptiste, Manitoba [MIKAN 3599459]
During the 17th and 18th centuries, a regimented workday developed in Europe, and this custom was adopted in Canada. Consequently, people working far from home pushed dinnertime into the evening.
Munitions workers at the Dominion Arsenals plant dining with friends, Québec, Quebec [MIKAN 3196131]
Colleen Watt instructed on how to use chopsticks by a server at a Japanese restaurant, Tokyo, Japan [MIKAN 4949090]
Dinner is the third significant meal of the day for Canadians and North Americans in general. A variety of foods are available to enjoy, whether at home or at a restaurant, and there can be several courses. The dining setting may be informal or formal.
Cold collation (cold dinner) at Manoir Richelieu, Canada Steamship Lines, Pointe-au-Pic, Quebec [MIKAN 3553254]
