“Hostilities will cease at 1100 hours on Nov. 11th. Troops will stand fast on the line reached at that hour which will be reported to Corps H.Q.”

Canadian Expeditionary Force ( CEF ) units maintained a daily account of their actions in the field, known as a War Diary. Using their diary, you can now follow in the footsteps of the 1st Canadian Division –throughout November 1918, including the day they received the ceasefire message by wire.

You can transcribe, tag and translate the words of the War Diary that documented the 1st Canadian Division’s story. With each page transcribed, Canada’s history becomes more accessible and easier to discover.

Want to see more War Diaries? There are hundreds for you to explore. Read our detailed instructions on how to search for CEF War Diaries.

If you find a War Diary image that you would like to contribute to, copy the MIKAN reference number, open our new Collection Search (Beta) and paste the number into the search field. Click the Search button. From the results page, click on an image to open it. Below the viewer, click the button called “Enable this image for Co-Lab contributions” and you will be transcribing, tagging and translating in no time!