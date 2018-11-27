Images of Sweaters, Jackets and Coats now on Flickr

A black-and-white photograph of a woman sitting outside knitting a traditional Cowichan sweater. A boy and a girl sit next to her on the grass.

Ms. Pat Charlie knits a Cowichan sweater, British Columbia [e011176278]

Canada is a large and geographically diverse country with a wide range of seasons. Temperatures can vary from 40 degrees Celsius to minus 50 degrees. With the changing temperatures and environmental patterns across the country, Canadians naturally like to discuss the weather.

A black-and-white photograph of a tailor adjusting a suit jacket on a tailor’s mannequin.

Tailor adjusting a suit jacket on a tailor’s mannequin, Montreal, Quebec [e004666235]

A black-and-white photograph of a woman standing straight to model a military uniform consisting of a Norfolk jacket, skirt, and black shoes.

Woman wearing a Norfolk jacket, skirt, and black shoes [PA-063849]

During the autumn and winter months, clothing options get included in the conversation. Sweaters, jackets and coats come out with the cooling temperatures, first one at a time, then to be layered one on top of the other.

A black-and-white photograph of a woman wearing a coat and standing at the side of a road in front of her car.

Madge Macbeth wearing a coat and standing at the side of a road in front of her car “Amaryllis” [e008406104]

