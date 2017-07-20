Library and Archives Canada’s Truth and Reconciliation Commission Web Archive collection is now available

Library and Archives Canada ( LAC ) is pleased to announce the launch of its Truth and Reconciliation Commission Web Archive collection.

This collection was created in collaboration with the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation, and the University of Winnipeg and University of Manitoba libraries, both of which have also launched their own web archival collections.

LAC ‘s Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada ( TRC ) web archive collection provides access to archival copies of the English- and French-language websites of organizations connected with the TRC, either as active partners at national events or through initiatives to support commemoration.

While the majority of this collection was harvested at the time of the TRC ‘s final report in 2015, the collection is an ongoing project that continues to add new resources. It currently contains approximately 300 resources, consisting of full or partial websites, videos, newspaper and media content, and blogs.

Get more details or access all of the collections on the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation website.