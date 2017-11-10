“Handle with Care, Fragile” now on Flickr

Circa 1981 –  Handle with Care, Fragile: A Guide to the Preservation of Archival Materials

“Improper handling is a major factor in the deterioration of archival documents. During the summer of 1976, the Archives Branch Conservation Committee attempted to illustrate techniques for the correct handling of archival materials through a photographic exhibition entitled HANDLE WITH CARE – FRAGILE – AVEC SOIN. The booklet resulting from that exhibition is intended to demonstrate, in a manner both pointed and humorous, these handling techniques. Only the most common archival media has been used as examples; similarly, only the most obvious causes of damage have been illustrated. We hope that this booklet will promote an appreciation of the fact that everyone who handles archival materials shares a responsibility towards our heritage.”

Wilfred I. Smith, Dominion Archivist

A black-and-white photograph displaying the improper and proper ways to remove archival material from a box. The improper manner shows a person dressed as a gorilla forcibly pulling the documents out. The proper manner depicts a female researcher carefully removing the documents.

Removal of Material from Boxes, Image 005 (AMICUS 23668326)

A black-and-white photograph displaying improper and proper research etiquette. The improper manner shows a person dressed as a gorilla eating a banana near the documents, with open beverages close by. The proper manner depicts a female researcher with no open food or drink near the documents.

Researcher Etiquette, Image 006 (AMICUS 23668326)

A black-and-white photograph displaying the improper and proper ways to handle archival documents. The improper manner shows a person dressed as a gorilla leaving fingerprints on documents after handling them without wearing white cotton gloves. The proper manner depicts a female researcher wearing white cotton gloves to handle the documents.

Holding Documents While Reading Them, Image 014 (AMICUS 23668326)

Visit the Flickr album now

