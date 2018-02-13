New additions to the Virtual Gramophone – band and instrumental music

Posted on by

By Margaret Ashburner

In addition to the many popular songs we have digitized, LAC is also fortunate to have a diverse collection of band and instrumental recordings in our 78-rpm collection. Some of the band music has military connections, such as the Band of First Regiment. However, we also have orchestra music, chamber music and folk music, such as the fiddle performances of Isodore Soucy.

A colour photograph of a record label with RCA Victor on it with the dog and gramophone logo.

The Maple Leaf Forever record label. RCA Victor (AMICUS 31386771)

Explore other recordings on the Virtual Gramophone!

Margaret Ashburner is the Special Collections Librarian of the retrospective music collection at Library and Archives Canada

