New additions to the Virtual Gramophone – band and instrumental music

By Margaret Ashburner
In addition to the many popular songs we have digitized, LAC is also fortunate to have a diverse collection of band and instrumental recordings in our 78-rpm collection. Some of the band music has military connections, such as the Band of First Regiment. However, we also have orchestra music, chamber music and folk music, such as the fiddle performances of Isodore Soucy.
- The Maple Leaf Forever; RCA Victor Band; AMICUS 31386771
- Hiawatha’s melody of love ; Tired of me; Raderman’s Novelty Orchestra; AMICUS 31388502
- Covered wagon days; Melody Kings Dance Orchestra; AMICUS 37823822
- Drink to me only with thine eyes; Flonzaley Quartet; AMICUS 31421898
- When your boy comes back to you; J. J. Gagnier conducting the Band of First Regiment, Grenadier Guards of Canada; AMICUS 31386818
- Ghost of the saxophone; Six Brown Brothers, saxophone sextette; AMICUS 31386158
- Gigue des boîteux; Isidore Soucy, fiddle; AMICUS 31394393
- Polka piquée; Isidore Soucy, fiddle; AMICUS 31394394
- Reel de Rimouski; Isidore Soucy, violin and piano; AMICUS 31394395
Explore other recordings on the Virtual Gramophone!
Margaret Ashburner is the Special Collections Librarian of the retrospective music collection at Library and Archives Canada