Come see our latest exhibition – Premiere: New acquisitions at Library and Archives Canada …

And keep an eye on this blog series…

There is something a bit different about Library and Archives Canada’s ( LAC ) latest exhibition, opening at 395 Wellington Street in Ottawa, on April 24, 2018.

New exhibition showcases variety

Like other exhibitions, Premiere: New acquisitions at Library and Archives Canada showcases the great variety found in LAC ’s collection. A few examples include a Chinese embroidery and a 1952–1953 replica of the original Stanley Cup.

New exhibition also showcases acquisitions expertise

However, this exhibition featuring LAC ’s most recent acquisitions also celebrates the expertise of LAC ’s acquisition specialists. Every one of the items featured in the exhibition was thoughtfully selected by one of LAC ’s librarians or archivists. The same librarian or archivist also prepared the exhibition text for his or her own item, and each text is “signed” with the name and title of the specialist who prepared it. The Librarian and Archivist of Canada, Dr. Guy Berthiaume, even selected an item!

Whether donated, purchased, or assigned to LAC as part of established or evolving legal agreements, new acquisitions represent the lifeblood of Canada’s collection. Building a collection that captures Canada’s story is an essential part of LAC ’s mandate.

… and keep an eye on the Premiere blog series…

Through this blog series, which features in-depth articles on many of the items chosen for the exhibition, this emphasis on the importance of expertise in acquisitions is underlined. Each of the blog articles in this series will feature the work of one of LAC ’s acquisition specialists. The blogs will be published once a month.

Look for new articles during the course of the exhibition, which closes on December 3, 2018.

And please visit the physical exhibition in Ottawa!

Premiere: New acquisitions at Library and Archives Canada opens on April 24, 2018, at 395 Wellington Street in Ottawa and runs until December 3, 2018. Admission is free.