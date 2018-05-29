Images of Point Pelee National Park and Pelee Island now on Flickr

Kathleen Hart and Dave Phipps sunbathing on the beach at Point Pelee National Park, Ontario. [MIKAN 4297909]
Point Pelee National Park is located in southwestern Ontario. The park is a peninsula that extends into Lake Erie and consists of marsh and woodland that are home to diverse flora and fauna. In 1918, Point Pelee was the first national park created for conservation at the urging of birdwatchers and hunters.
“Plan of the Naval Reserve at Point Pelee in the Township of Mersea…,” Ontario. [MIKAN 3670979]
Point Pelee Island, Ontario. [MIKAN 3670898]
Pelee Island is the largest island in Lake Erie and lies southwest of Point Pelee National Park, but is not part of the park. The island is abundant with wildlife and is an important flyway for migrating birds between Ohio and Ontario. The island also has a long history of wine making.
Visit the Flickr album now!
Pelee Island wine vat now used as a water reservoir, Pelee Island, Ontario. [MIKAN 3642953]
Like this:
Like Loading...
Related