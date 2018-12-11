New podcast! Check out our latest episode, “Songs of the Season”

Our latest podcast episode is now available. Check out “Songs of the Season.”

Library and Archives Canada has the largest collection of Canadian music in existence. There are over 250,000 sound and video recordings alone, not to mention huge collections of sheet music, printed scores, concert programs and books. Therefore, it goes without saying that LAC also has the largest collection of Christmas and holiday music as well.

Joining us today to talk about some of this Christmas and holiday music in LAC ’s collection, is music archivist, and LAC co-choir leader, Joseph Trivers.

