The 100th anniversary of the Battle of Vimy Ridge: a collaboration with The National Archives

A banner that changes from a black-and-white photograph of a battle scene on the left to a colour photograph of the Vimy Memorial on the right.Over the next month, Library and Archives Canada and The National Archives of the United Kingdom will be shining a light on the role that the Canadian contingent played in the Battle of Vimy Ridge, as we commemorate the 100th anniversary of this First World War battle.

In a series of blog posts exploring the Battle of Vimy Ridge through our respective records, we will cover the following topics:

  • the composition of the Canadian Corps and the context leading up to Vimy
  • what happened during the battle itself
  • how the battle ended
  • memorialization following the battle
  • artistic representations of the battle

Look for the first blog in the series on April 3 and the final one on April 21.

During that same period, we will be continuing the series First World War Centenary: Honouring Canada’s Victoria Cross Recipients, which looks at soldiers honoured for their actions during the battle.

