The 100th anniversary of the Battle of Vimy Ridge: a collaboration with The National Archives

Over the next month, Library and Archives Canada and The National Archives of the United Kingdom will be shining a light on the role that the Canadian contingent played in the Battle of Vimy Ridge, as we commemorate the 100th anniversary of this First World War battle.

In a series of blog posts exploring the Battle of Vimy Ridge through our respective records, we will cover the following topics:

the composition of the Canadian Corps and the context leading up to Vimy

what happened during the battle itself

how the battle ended

memorialization following the battle

artistic representations of the battle

Look for the first blog in the series on April 3 and the final one on April 21.

During that same period, we will be continuing the series First World War Centenary: Honouring Canada’s Victoria Cross Recipients, which looks at soldiers honoured for their actions during the battle.