The 100th anniversary of the Battle of Vimy Ridge: a collaboration with The National Archives

Over the next month, Library and Archives Canada and The National Archives of the United Kingdom will be shining a light on the role that the Canadian contingent played in the Battle of Vimy Ridge, as we commemorate the 100th anniversary of this First World War battle.
In a series of blog posts exploring the Battle of Vimy Ridge through our respective records, we will cover the following topics:
- the composition of the Canadian Corps and the context leading up to Vimy
- what happened during the battle itself
- how the battle ended
- memorialization following the battle
- artistic representations of the battle
Look for the first blog in the series on April 3 and the final one on April 21.
During that same period, we will be continuing the series First World War Centenary: Honouring Canada’s Victoria Cross Recipients, which looks at soldiers honoured for their actions during the battle.