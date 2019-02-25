The Arctic Inuit Ulu – Diverse, Strong, Spiritual

By Ellen Bond

The “ulu,” translated as “the woman’s knife” is as diverse and as strong as the woman who owns it. A woman may possess the same ulu her entire life. It is said to contain her spirit, and even after she passes, it retains her energy. This makes the ulu not only a valuable tool, but also a powerful, spiritual object.

Ulus date back 4,519 years ago (2500 BCE). Ulus from 1880 discovered on Baffin Island were found with the blade adhered to the handle by an adhesive made from clay, dog hair and seal blood. In the 1890s, some ulus created by Western Inuit had holes through the handle and the blade. The two pieces were joined together using rawhide, whalebone and pine root. The Copper Inuit of Victoria Island (the eighth largest island in the world and part of Nunavut and the Northwest Territories) used copper they mined to make ulu blades. When slate and copper were scarce, some Inuit turned to whale baleen or ivory for the blades. The crescent-shaped blade was originally made of slate, but today it is made of steel. Steel was available after 1719, through the Hudson’s Bay Company. Blades could be semi-circular or triangular and were attached to the handle with a single post or with the post having a piece in the centre taken out. The handle of the ulu might include ornate drawings and engravings specific to the woman who owned the knife. Handles are usually made of wood but can also be made of bone or ivory.

The size of an ulu depends on the personal preference of its owner or the region where it was made. A husband or other male relative sometimes presents an ulu to a woman.

The cutting and slicing power of the ulu blade comes from the handle, allowing the force of the blade to be directed over the object to be cut. This allows the woman to cut through strong, dense objects, such as bone. The design of the ulu makes it easy to use with one hand. Inuit women use ulus to skin and clean animals, to cut hair, to cut food, to trim blocks of snow, to use in personal defence, and for a variety of other daily tasks.

Ulus are multi-faceted tools that vary in size to suit diverse needs. Larger ulus cut game or fish and a smaller ulu removes blubber and shaves skin. Even smaller ulus cut skins, crop hair, or trim small pieces. Tiny ulus help sew or cut ornate pieces used as inlays in sealskin clothing.

Looking at most tools designed by humans, the ulu holds a special place. It is one of the only tools that is female-centric. Used for thousands of years across the northern regions of North America, the ulu continues to be functional, powerful, and diverse, much like the women who use it. Today, the ulu is found in northern homes and hunt camps, and is used as it has been for centuries. Its likeness serves as an award medal in events such as the Arctic Winter Games. Many Inuit women are buried with their ulu, taking it with them to the spirit world, which is a tribute to a life well-lived and an ulu well-loved.

Ellen Bond is a Project Assistant with the Online Content Team at Library and Archives Canada