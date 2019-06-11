Images of Living Rooms now on Flickr

Interior of Sir William Van Horne’s residence [e003641850]
Modern living rooms have replaced the formal parlours and front rooms formerly used to greet and entertain guests.
A man sitting on the floor of a living room, leaning against a couch, smoking a cigarette and writing on a small notepad [e010968994]
Living rooms now service the full gamut of home life from entertaining guests, reading, listening to and watching audiovisual entertainment, or relaxing. Decor has also evolved to fit spartan tastes, to display artwork, or to indulge in lavish comfort.
J.W. (Ed) Maddocks reading a newspaper in his living room while his wife sews, Toronto, Ontario [e010962433]
Dr. Best with his wife Margaret and poodle Dochel, Ontario [e011177240]
