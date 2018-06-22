Images Celebrating the Outaouais now on Flickr

The Outaouais region is steeped in history. Library and Archives Canada collections reflect this history, and remind us of the enduring importance of the people who have lived here, their economic and commercial enterprises, and the natural beauty of the region.
Picnicking in Brébeuf Park on the Ottawa River near Hull, Québec [MIKAN 4292850]
A lumberman hammering the Company stamp “G” for Gatineau onto the ends of 16-foot logs destined for the Gatineau mills of the Canadian International Paper Co., Gatineau, Québec [MIKAN 3197680]
Duke Ellington at the Standish Hall Hotel, Hull, Québec [MIKAN 3606806]
Exterior view of the Standish Hall Hotel Hull, Québec [MIKAN 3606795]
