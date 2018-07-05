Images of the Port of Montreal now on Flickr

View of the harbour, Montréal, Quebec [MIKAN 2837612]
From the establishment of Montreal as a city in 1642, until the arrival of steam-powered ships in the early part of the 19th century, the Port of Montreal was mostly used by trappers throughout the fur trade and then by French and English sailing vessels bringing supplies to their colony. However, with the appearance of steam-powered ships and the resulting opening of many new and international trading routes, the Port of Montreal would leave behind its humble beginnings and enter into a new period of growth and expansion.
Busy Montréal harbour, Quebec [MIKAN 3382335]
Canada Atlantic Railway barges in Montréal harbour, Quebec [MIKAN 3411873]
Shipping in harbour, Montréal, Quebec [MIKAN 3349054]
