Images of Indigenous Pipes now on Flickr

Pipe smoking was practiced by both Indigenous men and women.

Pipe bowls were made from ceramics or carved from hard materials such as pipestone, soapstone, wood, or corncobs. The stem was usually made of a hollowed out tube of wood. Pipes were used recreationally to smoke tobacco, or blends of aromatic plants or barks. Pipes were also used on political and ceremonial occasions. Unique metal-forged axe pipes were gifted to Indigenous chiefs and leaders.

Pipe smoking has dwindled, but the practice and symbolism still carries on as some of these pictures show.

